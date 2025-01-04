The Trials And Tribulations Of The McDonalds Brothers

The McDonald's that has become a part of the fabric of American culture and fast food cuisine today was created by two brothers, but not without their fair share of challenges. When brothers Richard "Dick" and Maurice "Mac" McDonald set out into the wide world in the 1920s to seek their fortunes, they didn't know what life had in store for them, but they were determined to succeed. They hit upon several ideas before finding the one that would seal their success, but even the model that finally worked for McDonald's almost didn't make it because it was so different from the fast food experience that the people of the era had already embraced.

Even after the McDonald brothers decided it was time to sell their successful business, it wasn't without a few trials and tribulations. The person who bought it and ultimately made the chain the success we know today had a chip on his shoulder and was bent on avenging a perceived wrong dealt to him in the purchase process, and he did so through multiple avenues. Life didn't quite give the two brothers what you'd expect considering the success of the restaurant chain, and they handled the trials and tribulations they experienced in different ways.