The Birthplace Of The Hamburger Is A Heated Debate

As the quintessential American dish, the hamburger has multiple claimants to the origin story. Even the 2016 recognition of Louis' Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut as the "Birthplace of the Hamburger Sandwich" by the Library of Congress hasn't stopped the debate, with ifs, ands, and buts by various claimants still trying to poke holes in the certification (and picking up some good publicity along the way). To be fair, they have a point. History always comes with haze, especially the further you go back and more evidence you consider. Plus, it's impossible to ascribe the basic idea of pressing ground meat together, cooking it over fire, and eating with bread to one, clear Kubrickian monolith moment.

While civilizations going back to the Romans cooked hamburger-like dishes of ground beef patties — not to mention the Hamburg Germans who brought the Hamburg steak to the United States — most agree the modern hamburger was birthed when someone got the idea to put it between two slices of bread. This took place somewhere between the late 19th and 20th century, when German immigrants began arriving in large numbers. It's who that person was and where and when it happened that ignites the debate, and the intense American passion for these beef patties that squirts kerosine on the coals.