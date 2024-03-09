How Burgers And Fries Became The Symbol Of Classic American Food

The burger world has progressed a lot since the ancient Mesopotamians domesticated cattle roughly 10,000 years ago. Today, American foodies put away an average of 50 billion burgers each year, and the burger-and-fries combo has taken on a life of its own as an icon of both American nostalgia and current national identity (especially with American cheese, which ironically originated in Switzerland). But, how did the combo rise from ground beef and spuds to a cultural symbol?

Modern American burger lovers might have German immigrants to thank. When the political revolutions of the German Confederation of 1848 hit, Germans immigrated en masse to the U.S. and brought chopped cooked beef called "frikadellen" with them. The dish was commonly served on a plate with potato salad, making it a proto-burger and fries. The name "frikadellen" was Americanized to "Hamburg style" chopped steak, and was considered an ethnic German-American food for a time. By 1867, New York doctor James H. Salisbury was prescribing cooked beef patties for digestive issues (Salisbury Steak fans, rise up).

The bun didn't enter the picture until the tail end of the 1800s. Some historians speculate that the hamburger's move toward bread was inspired by another meaty American classic: The hot dog. Hamburger buns are speculated to have started in fair stands and roadside diners, particularly in Ohio, Wisconsin, New York, Texas, and Connecticut, and all the states could probably make a case for why they were the first to do it: It was likely happening everywhere at the same time.