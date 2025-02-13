The Absolute Best McDonald's Burger For Your Money

With a lineup of iconic burgers and sandwiches, picking a meal off the McDonald's menu can be a fun, if not challenging, endeavor. For customers seeking the best McDonald's experience for their money, the famous Quarter Pounder with Cheese is a winner every time. If the Big Mac is McDonald's signature burger, then the Quarter Pounder with Cheese might be considered 1A. What you probably didn't know about McDonald's QPC is that it has been a Golden Arches mainstay since 1973, beloved among fast food enthusiasts for its size, simplicity, and authentic ingredients.

Here at Tasting Table, we tried and ranked every McDonald's burger, and the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese has proven to be the absolute best choice. At its most basic level, the combination of a seasoned burger, cheese, and ketchup and mustard (especially the mustard) just hits the spot. That's precisely why we can't get enough of the QPC. In an age of specialty sauces, ever-changing ingredients, and gourmet burgers, the original Quarter Pounder with Cheese is "Old Reliable." Even among the double and deluxe Quarter Pounder options, we know exactly what we're getting every time. It's always an enjoyable experience, even when the burger may not be hot and fresh off the grill.