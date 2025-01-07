9 Facts You Didn't Know About McDonald's Quarter Pounder

Most burger joints have one signature sandwich, but McDonald's has managed to popularize a few. There's the Big Mac, the McDouble, and the most filling of all — the Quarter Pounder. The juicy burger is named after its hefty size, featuring a quarter-pound beef patty, onions, pickles, mustard, and ketchup on a fluffy sesame seed bun. While the original is cheeseless, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese is a popular option, complete with two slices of gooey orange American cheddar.

The Quarter Pounder has been around for over half a century now, making it a huge piece of McDonalds' long history. It has only grown in popularity, cruising on the sidelines as dozens of other limited-edition items and concepts have come and gone from the fast food menu. The Quarter Pounder proves that simple doesn't mean boring, and there are plenty of obscure facts about the beloved burger to back that up.