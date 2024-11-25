The Only McDonald's Locations Where You Can Order Beer

With more than 41,000 locations in more than 100 countries, McDonald's is known worldwide for its Golden Arches and iconic items like french fries, the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and the McFlurry. But a big part of McDonald's' worldwide appeal is its menu adaptability, allowing hungry customers to enjoy delicacies like poutine, the Salad Burger, and the Bacon Roll.

Soft drinks like Sprite and Coca-Cola are typically the go-to pairing with a McDonald's meal, but in more than a dozen countries around the world, adults of appropriate age can actually order a beer with their meal. In countries including Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, South Korea, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Serbia, and the Czech Republic, multiple beer options are often available, giving adult customers a chance to enjoy a familiar beverage with lunch.

In addition to appealing to different markets around the world, beer consumption, particularly in Europe, is common alongside a lunch or dinner meal, so the addition of beer to a McDonald's menu falls in line with cultural norms. A burger and beer is a perfectly natural and delicious combo anyway, so really this is just a fast-food take on a classic duo.

