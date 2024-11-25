The Only McDonald's Locations Where You Can Order Beer
With more than 41,000 locations in more than 100 countries, McDonald's is known worldwide for its Golden Arches and iconic items like french fries, the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and the McFlurry. But a big part of McDonald's' worldwide appeal is its menu adaptability, allowing hungry customers to enjoy delicacies like poutine, the Salad Burger, and the Bacon Roll.
Soft drinks like Sprite and Coca-Cola are typically the go-to pairing with a McDonald's meal, but in more than a dozen countries around the world, adults of appropriate age can actually order a beer with their meal. In countries including Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, South Korea, Greece, Portugal, Austria, Serbia, and the Czech Republic, multiple beer options are often available, giving adult customers a chance to enjoy a familiar beverage with lunch.
In addition to appealing to different markets around the world, beer consumption, particularly in Europe, is common alongside a lunch or dinner meal, so the addition of beer to a McDonald's menu falls in line with cultural norms. A burger and beer is a perfectly natural and delicious combo anyway, so really this is just a fast-food take on a classic duo.
What kind of beer can you get at McDonald's?
Not only can you order beer at McDonald's in more than a dozen worldwide markets, the type of beer you get depends on where you are. According to available McDonald's menus, here's a sampling of what types of beer you can order at different locations.
European residents and visitors alike can find popular beer brands like Heineken, Coors, Budweiser, and Stella Artois at different McDonald's locations worldwide, but many countries also offer locally made or country-specific brands such as Mekkes in Germany, Makgeolli in South Korea, and Pripps Bl Lattol in Sweden. Many McDonald's' international locations also sell McBeer — though it's not quite clear whether this an official McDonald's product or simply a beer poured into a McDonald's glass, as this TikTok user demonstrates.
You may not get a cool, collectible McDonald's cup with a beer order, but having beer available in so many international locations gives customers who order a beer with their meal a chance to experience classic McDonald's specialties in an entirely new way.