You Can Order Cheese Fries At This Country's McDonald's

McDonald's fries regularly get touted as the best fries in fast food, but for such a popular item, you don't actually get to customize them much, and if you want a classic like cheese on them, you'll have to do some real traveling. The fascination with international McDonald's items usually stems from how different they can be from the offerings in America, such as the falafel wrap in Egypt and breakfast crepes in Sweden. On the other hand, cheese fries seem like something that should obviously be an American staple, and they have actually been offered as a limited-time item in the past in the form of bacon cheese fries. But sadly, McDonald's seems content to keep that at arm's reach. Instead, the restaurant has gifted that item to Italy.

Yes, Italy. It's another curious choice that makes you wonder just how McDonald's decides what specialties get served where. It's not that Italians don't love cheese, just that the heavy cheddar cheese sauce doesn't quite fit with the country's reputation. But hey, maybe it's something else; while some people around the world may like McDonald's to cater to their local tastes, others just want the full American experience, even more so than the one actually offered here. Or maybe it's just a Mediterranean taste, as one of the few other countries McDonald's that offers cheese fries is Spain.