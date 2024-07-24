Whatever Happened To McDonald's Salads?

When it comes to fast food, McDonald's is pretty much synonymous with "burgers and fries on a budget," so it's no surprise that the chain never became known for its salads. Still, once upon a time, the fast food juggernaut attempted to compete in the health food sector by offering an array of salad options ... one of which we promptly ranked as the worst in the game. But all greens have now been wiped from the company's stateside menu. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused many restaurant chains to shrink their menus in order to work around supply chain shortages and diminishing staff sizes.

Though McDonald's originally nixed its salads nationwide as part of this effort, the leafy dish has yet to make a comeback, and one is unlikely to occur. In 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported, the chain gave its franchisees the option of re-introducing salads to the menu, but many decided not to. "If people really want salads from McDonald's, we will gladly relaunch salads," McDonald's USA president Joe Erlinger told reporters in a June 2024 interview at the Wall Street Journal's annual Global Food Forum, adding, "But what our experience has proven is that's not what the consumer's looking for from McDonald's."