McDonald's Plans To Go Against Shrinkflation And Make Its Burgers Bigger

There may be no bigger symbol of consistency in the fast food industry than McDonald's, which is what makes its recent wave of burger changes feel like such a big deal. Earlier this week the burger giant announced a set of over 50 tweaks to its burgers in a bid to up the quality of its products for a major expansion. Most of the changes affect the process of how the burgers are prepared, with examples like cooking fewer patties at a time so they get served warmer, and adding cheese to burgers at room temperature to improve how much it melts. But all those tweaks aren't enough for McDonald's, and the biggest news about its menu overall may be that it plans on making its burgers bigger.

According to McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski, "In the U.S., in a number of markets, around the world, having a larger burger is an opportunity." The CEO added, "That is something that you should expect in the future." (via CNN) McDonald's says it's listening to its customers, who have shown a preference for both higher quality and larger burgers that are more filling. McDonald's is also clearly thinking about customers' concerns over rising fast food prices, with Kempczinski noting that the company wants "to deliver a great tasting large burger at a superior value to what [customers] can get anywhere else." This could be a welcome sign that the trend of higher costs alongside smaller portions from the last few years is abating.