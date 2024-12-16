Here's How The Most Expensive Balsamic Vinegar In The World Is Made

Balsamic vinegar might be quite commonplace in many restaurants and kitchens, but just because it is widely available doesn't mean all balsamic is the same. While we dive into everything you need to know in our ultimate guide to balsamic vinegar, only a small portion of the dark, syrup-like liquid is the best, most expensive variety. But what makes it so special — and worth the price tag?

It all begins in Modena and Reggio-Emilia provinces in Italy where official balsamic with a protected origins designation (DOP) is made. Starting with grapes grown in designated areas in these provinces, the fruit is then pressed. But the skin, seeds, and stems are left in, which is what defines the mixture as grape must; this is simmered until reduced by about half, filtered, and left to cool and ferment. It's the fermentation and the length of time the vinegar is allowed to age that often causes it to be so expensive. Another contributor is the skilled transference of different amounts of the aging liquid from barrel to barrel over time. Though traditional balsamic is aged for at least 12 years in barrels, the most expensive bottles can reach an age of around 100 years and will cost over $1000. Apart from 12-year bottles, it's common to see 18- and 25-year bottles of balsamic, too.

