18 Gas Station Coffee Bars, Ranked Worst To Best

It's hard to find a legitimate café while traveling the interstate or driving through unfamiliar areas, and that's where gas station coffee comes into play. Some gas stations flaunt freshly roasted beans, balanced brews, and coffee bars loaded with all the fixings. On the other hand, others offer only burnt, watery, low-quality coffees that sit in carafes all day long, and maybe some old, lukewarm milk to splash in your cup — if you're brave enough, that is.

I tend to take frequent, excruciatingly long, caffeine-fueled, cross-country road trips, so I've had the pleasure (and displeasure) of stopping for coffee at every station on this list. I know which spots offer barista-level service, exceptional brews, and well-stocked coffee bars and which stations have nothing but the bare minimum fixings, plus terrible coffee to boot. For this list, I've ranked gas station coffee bars, from worst to best, primarily based on the coffee quality and selection. So whether you're fueling up for an epic trip or just need a place to stop for a quick, satisfying pick-me-up, use this list to find the best coffee bars on the road and avoid the ones that are responsible for gas station coffee's egregious reputation.