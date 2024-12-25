5 Best And 5 Worst Plant-Based Milks For Coffee

While the demand for plant-based milks has dropped slightly in the past year (largely due to consumers' economic concerns), it still remains high. Folks looking to lessen their environmental impact, support their personal health, or simply try something new are able to scan grocery store shelves and find an ever-increasing variety of plant-based milks at their disposal. With so many choices, however, it can be difficult to decide which plant-based milk is right for you, especially because the product that makes your cereal sing is not necessarily the same one that will complement your baked goods.

Coffee is where you'll observe some of the most noticeable differences among plant-based milks. Some types tend to steam and froth extremely well, while others yield only a few lonely bubbles. Several plant-based milks possess neutral flavors that complement, and even enhance, the tasting notes of coffee, while others are obtrusive in flavor. To help reduce the amount of trial and error you must undergo, I've compiled this list of the five best and five worst plant-based milks for coffee.

As a plant-based lover of teas and coffees, I've had my fair share of experience with many types and brands of milk alternatives. To supplement my observations, I've also consulted two coffee experts: Ian Butera is the coffee director at Camino Bakery in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Kayla Taylor has worked as a barista at First Slice Pie Café and A Taste of Heaven in Chicago. Together, we discussed each plant-based milk's flavor, viscosity, tendency to curdle, frothing and steaming capability, and ideal uses. More notes on methodology can be found at the end of this guide.

