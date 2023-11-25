The Likely Reason Your Homemade Cashew Milk Is Grainy

Plant-based milks are all the rage. The U.S. alternative milk market makes over $3.6 billion every year, according to the Statista Research Department, and it is expected to continue to grow as people explore their dietary preferences and food sensitivities. Given such a wealth of opportunity, it's no wonder that there are many types of milk substitutes out there, from staples like almond milk and oat milk to newer nut milk options like cashew milk.

Cashew milk in particular is loved for its thick and creamy texture, as well as how easily it can be made at home. If you have tried doing just that, however, and found that your cashew milk is clumpy or grainy instead of smooth and silky, it may be because you need a more powerful blender. Making your own cashew milk only takes a few steps. First, soak some cashews, then blend them with a large amount of water and, if you wish, some sweeteners or flavorings.

Large, hard nuts are more difficult to blend than a basic smoothie, however, so even after soaking them for the prescribed amount of time, it can still be difficult for a standard blender to conjure the power needed to get the job done. This can result in the cashews not being fully broken down and incorporated into the milk.