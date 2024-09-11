The Underrated Non-Dairy Milk You Should Be Frothing For Homemade Lattes

These days the milk options for your latte go far beyond non-fat and whole. By now you've probably tested out almond or oat milk a time or two, but you can even go a step further and delve into non-dairy options like pecan or pistachio. However, if you're specifically looking for a rich, cloud-like froth on top of your latte, you'll want to go with macadamia milk.

This works to create the perfect foam because your milk needs to have a couple of key components — protein and fat. The former contributes to the bubbles, as the proteins break apart and re-configure with the air you've inserted. When it comes to the latter, you want enough fat that your froth is stable, but not so much that it loses volume. Macadamia milk meets both of these requirements and it will also give your latte a delicious flavor.

As opposed to almond milk, for example, which can taste a little thin, this macadamia addition is more similar to cashew milk in that it's richer and creamier. It's a perfect flavor addition to coffee, as we know from Starbucks' new summer cold brew the tasty White Chocolate Macadamia Cream and it'll work beautifully in your latte too.