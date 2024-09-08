The Ratio To Follow For Thicker Homemade Almond Milk

Whether you're plant-based or not, almond milk is a train you should definitely hop on. It's refreshing, low in calories, and a great source of vitamin E. While there are many decent brands of almond milk to choose from, the best is still the one you make at home — especially if you're following our delicious vanilla almond milk recipe. A huge perk of making your own almond milk is that you can tailor it exactly to your liking. The flavor and consistency are both within your control. If you're dreaming of creamy almond milk and find the store-bought options far too watery, you can easily thicken your homemade milk by adjusting the almond-to-water ratio. Instead of using 1 cup of almonds to 4 cups of water (like it's noted in our recipe), use 2 cups of almonds to 4 cups of water. If the milk still feels too thin for you, reduce the water content to only 3 cups.

Because you'll be using more almonds, you have to be mindful of the strength of your blender. The best blenders on the market won't have an issue with this ratio adjustment, but if you're using an older or less powerful blender, you might have to blend the nuts gradually. Make sure your almonds are well-soaked (at least four hours, even better overnight) because they'll be softer and easier on the blades. Trust us, this is not a step you should skip if you love your blender!