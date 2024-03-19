Almond Milk Is The Best Non-Dairy Alternative For Fluffy Scrambled Eggs
Breakfast would not be the same without perfect scrambled eggs, but making them requires time, patience and the right kind of liquid to create the fluffiest scrambled eggs that you don't want to stop shoveling into your mouth. Some people wonder which Is the better addition to scrambled eggs: water or milk? While a combination of both may be the sweet spot for this favorite way of eating eggs, if you are looking for a non-dairy alternative, the answer is actually almond milk. But don't worry about having to buy the expensive stuff; using it in your scrambled eggs is an opportunity to give generic almond milk a chance.
What does this plant-based milk do for your eggs? Sometimes the addition of liquid can wreak havoc on the texture of your scrambled eggs, but not almond milk. Because it is a combination of water and almonds that have been milked, it straddles the line of being refreshingly silky, yet less viscous than dairy milk.
While that might seem like a negative to milk lovers, it isn't. It's actually the best of both worlds, resulting in scrambled eggs that are neither rubbery or dry. This addition, in turn, should help create scrambled eggs that are creamy, airy, and fluffy.
Use almond milk with other egg dishes
If you are unfamiliar with the wonders of almond milk, this dairy-free option has a nutty taste that can skew sweet to bitter. It is free of lactose and can be purchased either sweetened or unsweetened. For scrambled eggs, you are going to want the unsweetened variety, that is unless you are a fan of sweet scrambled eggs. No judgment — but in most cases, you want your scrambled eggs on the savory side.
That said, you don't have to reserve this nutty liquid just for scrambled eggs. The beauty of almond milk is its water content. When it heats, the water evaporates — giving it a denser, thicker taste and texture. If you like the way almond milk works in your scrambled eggs, don't be afraid to add it to your next cheesy omelet roll-ups if you want to forgo an extra egg, or try it as a dairy alternative in your favorite no-mess quiche Lorraine.
The use of eggs and almond milk, however, goes beyond these egg dishes. Try the sweetened variety the next time you want an easy dairy-free French toast. The taste and texture will be next level.