Almond Milk Is The Best Non-Dairy Alternative For Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

Breakfast would not be the same without perfect scrambled eggs, but making them requires time, patience and the right kind of liquid to create the fluffiest scrambled eggs that you don't want to stop shoveling into your mouth. Some people wonder which Is the better addition to scrambled eggs: water or milk? While a combination of both may be the sweet spot for this favorite way of eating eggs, if you are looking for a non-dairy alternative, the answer is actually almond milk. But don't worry about having to buy the expensive stuff; using it in your scrambled eggs is an opportunity to give generic almond milk a chance.

What does this plant-based milk do for your eggs? Sometimes the addition of liquid can wreak havoc on the texture of your scrambled eggs, but not almond milk. Because it is a combination of water and almonds that have been milked, it straddles the line of being refreshingly silky, yet less viscous than dairy milk.

While that might seem like a negative to milk lovers, it isn't. It's actually the best of both worlds, resulting in scrambled eggs that are neither rubbery or dry. This addition, in turn, should help create scrambled eggs that are creamy, airy, and fluffy.