The Reason You Should Give Generic Almond Milk A Chance

With a rapid increase in veganism over the last few years, it's only natural that sales of plant-based milk alternatives would follow suit. In 2021 alone, almond milk sales totaled over seven billion dollars — a number that's projected to continue to grow. In fact, the National Consumer Panel concluded in 2021 that plant-based milk was responsible for 15% of all milk sales — but with almond milk's average price hovering around 87% more expensive than cow's milk, we have to wonder: Does generic versus name brand almond milk really matter?

In 2022, Tasting Table conducted a test on 16 almond milk brands, ranked worst to best. Coming in the bottom two were Blue Diamond Almond Breeze and SO Delicious — name-brand almond milk products. On the other hand, Walmart's Great Value was ranked in the top eight, while Target's Good & Gather landed the number two spot for best almond milk on the market.

So, what can we take away from these rankings? While none of the almond milks on the list were reported as bad or undrinkable, some of the name brands had textures and flavors that were a bit off or simply boring. Meanwhile, Great Value almond milk was noted as having a great consistency, no unpleasant aftertaste, and a sweetened version that makes a great alternative to the regular rendition. Likewise, Good & Gather was described by a Target customer as "rich, creamy, and flavorful."