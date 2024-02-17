Easy Banana Bread Overnight Oats Recipe

If you're looking for a perfect match of convenience and deliciousness, this easy banana bread overnight oats recipe is for you. In a fast-paced world, having breakfast ready in the fridge is a game-changer for busy mornings. Mashed ripe bananas, creamy peanut butter, almond milk, rolled oats, chopped walnuts, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla come together to create a breakfast that will reward your simple prep the prior evening. As it sits overnight, the oats absorb all those sweet and savory flavors with the ripe banana playing a starring role.

The recipe for these overnight oats comes from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, who always has some at the ready. "At any given time you can look in my fridge and see jars of overnight oats," she says. "I have many variations and mix it up every week. This version is great for all banana bread lovers — it tastes like banana bread in a jar and is full of fiber, vitamins, and minerals."

Read on to learn how to stock your fridge with this easy overnight oats recipe.