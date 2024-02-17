Easy Banana Bread Overnight Oats Recipe
If you're looking for a perfect match of convenience and deliciousness, this easy banana bread overnight oats recipe is for you. In a fast-paced world, having breakfast ready in the fridge is a game-changer for busy mornings. Mashed ripe bananas, creamy peanut butter, almond milk, rolled oats, chopped walnuts, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla come together to create a breakfast that will reward your simple prep the prior evening. As it sits overnight, the oats absorb all those sweet and savory flavors with the ripe banana playing a starring role.
The recipe for these overnight oats comes from wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, who always has some at the ready. "At any given time you can look in my fridge and see jars of overnight oats," she says. "I have many variations and mix it up every week. This version is great for all banana bread lovers — it tastes like banana bread in a jar and is full of fiber, vitamins, and minerals."
Read on to learn how to stock your fridge with this easy overnight oats recipe.
Gather the ingredients for easy banana bread overnight oats
To make this recipe, you'll of course need some bananas. You're going to want to buy these a few days before you need them because two of them need to be fully ripe. "When I buy bananas at the store, I usually buy a mix of yellow and green. That way, I can stagger the ripening time on my counter," Hahn shares.
You'll also need some peanut butter, almond milk, rolled oats, walnuts, maple syrup, and slivered almonds. "The nut combination gives the overnight oats a great texture and crunch," Hahn says.
Check your spice cabinet for cinnamon and vanilla and you're good to go.
Step 1: Mash bananas
Mash the bananas with a fork in a medium bowl.
Step 2: Add peanut butter and almond milk
Add the peanut butter and almond milk. Whisk to blend.
Step 3: Add your oats and whatnot
Add the oats, walnuts, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla. Stir to combine.
Step 4: Fill jars with prepared oats
Distribute the mixture into 3 jars, leaving some room for toppings.
Step 5: Cover and refrigerate
Put lids on the jars and refrigerate overnight.
Step 6: Add toppings and serve
Top with fresh banana slices and slivered almonds before serving.
How can I customize banana bread overnight oats?
There are many ways to adapt this banana bread overnight oats recipe. To start, if you have a nut allergy a few easy swaps can make for a nut-free version. You can use sunflower seed butter in place of the peanut butter. Swap soy or flax milk for almond milk, and use pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds instead of the walnuts and slivered almonds. Should you need this recipe gluten-free, make sure to use gluten-free oats.
If you want to beef up the protein you can add protein powder, chia seeds, ground flax seeds, or hemp seeds. If you do add any of these, Hahn notes to increase the amount of milk to compensate for the extra dry ingredients.
For added creaminess and a tangy twist, incorporate a dollop of yogurt either on top or swirled into the oats. "Vanilla yogurt is a good choice here and there are dairy-free options like coconut yogurt if that is preferred," Hahn says.
To incorporate more fruit, consider topping your oats with diced apples, blueberries, sliced strawberries, or fresh mango. If you don't have additional fresh fruit on hand, add dried fruit like raisins, cranberries, chopped dates, or apricots to lend a sweet, chewy element. To serve a breakfast or brunch crowd, set up a toppings bar. Stock it with the aforementioned assortment of fresh and dried fruit, along with other choices so your guests can mix and match their favorite items.
What can I pair with banana bread overnight oats?
If you are going to be enjoying these overnight oats first thing in the morning and you're in the mood for something warm, a cup of herbal tea or freshly-brewed coffee can be the perfect accompaniment. If you want to get fancier than that, a homemade café latte is a delicious pairing and the vanilla will complement the flavorings in the oats.
A side of a few slices of sausage can add a savory element to balance the sweetness of the oats. For another option, enjoy the oats with a light omelet filled with veggies like spinach, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Quiche is also a great pairing and nice because it can be made ahead of time, which is helpful if you are entertaining. Try quiche Lorraine, spinach and mushroom, or potato and leek. Deviled eggs, a breakfast casserole, or avocado toast are more well-loved choices to serve with the banana bread overnight oats.
- 2 very ripe (brown) bananas
- 3 tablespoons peanut butter
- 1 cup almond milk
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 3 tablespoons chopped walnuts
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 medium-ripe (yellow) banana
- ¼ cup slivered almonds
- Mash the bananas with a fork in a medium bowl.
- Add the peanut butter and almond milk. Whisk to blend.
- Add the oats, walnuts, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla. Stir to combine.
- Distribute the mixture into 3 jars, leaving some room for toppings.
- Put lids on the jars and refrigerate overnight.
- Top with fresh banana slices and slivered almonds before serving.
|Calories per Serving
|450
|Total Fat
|20.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|61.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.9 g
|Total Sugars
|25.0 g
|Sodium
|63.5 mg
|Protein
|12.0 g