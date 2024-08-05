The Best Oat Milk To Choose For Rich And Foamy Espresso Drinks

The hunt for a dairy-free milk alternative entails the search for a dreamy, frothy coffee. And while many brands have come up with admirable options, few can achieve the majestic results that whole milk does so effortlessly. One that comes close, however, is Oatly Barista Edition Oatmilk. Of the barista milks Tasting Table tested and ranked, it was the best oat milk to give a rich and foamy drink.

This oat milk doesn't have a sharp tang compared to other non-dairy options such as soy milk. Others claim it resembles traditional milk because the oat flavor is mild and not overpowering. This means your coffee grounds will have a chance to shine with this oat milk as it complements them with sweet notes. Other barista milks like Rise Brewing's barista blend are made with oatmeal but have a bitter aftertaste that is hard to ignore, which makes us appreciate Oatly's even more.

Besides its ability to achieve a velvety foam that sits nicely on top of your espresso drink, this barista oat milk will froth up easily even in your Nespresso barista recipe maker. The foam dissolves effortlessly in coffee and becomes the perfect creamer, leaving your espresso drinks luscious and creamy. This milk's seamless incorporation compared to the separation of Elmhurst's barista oat milk makes it a top pick for making the best espresso. And if you combine it with this Nespresso frother trick for thicker, dreamier foam, you might wind up with your best cup of coffee yet.