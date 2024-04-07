The Nespresso Frother Trick For Thicker, Dreamier Foam

For those who own a Nespresso machine and seek a perfect, velvety foam to top off their espresso drinks, the key is mastering the brand's frother. While this handy gadget is designed to effortlessly froth milk to creamy perfection, there's a simple trick to achieving thicker, denser foam that takes your espresso experience to the next level.

Typically, a Nespresso Aeroccino frother works by heating and frothing milk simultaneously with the press of a button, producing a light and airy foam ideal for cappuccinos and lattes. However, for those craving a thicker, more luxurious foam reminiscent of a coffee shop-quality beverage, there's a little-known trick: Leaving the lid off.

Yes, it's that simple. By leaving the lid off the Nespresso frother during the frothing process, you create a bit more space for the milk to expand and aerate, giving you foam with extra volume that you might not otherwise get from the tool. This subtle adjustment allows you to tailor the foam to your desired consistency, whether you prefer a lighter less frothy foam for a latte or a dense foam for a cappuccino.