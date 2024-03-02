The Nespresso Frother Hack For Hot Milk With Less Foam

At-home espresso machines are an investment, and not everyone has the time to draw an espresso shot before heading off to work in the morning — never mind to heat and froth their milk. Fortunately, that's what Nespresso coffee machines were made for. Not only do they use special coffee capsules that can draw an espresso shot instantaneously, but the company also produces automatic, hands-free milk frothers called Aerocinnos. All you have to do is pour in your choice of milk and press a button.

In the meantime, you can walk away to brush your teeth, fix your hair, or change your shirt, and when you return, you'll have a cup of warm, frothy milk ready to be poured into your travel mug and taken with you out the door. It's almost too good to be true. Still, there are some drawbacks when it comes to these small machines, particularly if you're not someone who enjoys a lot of froth.

One of the advantages of frothing your milk by hand is that you can control how much or how little foam ends up on top of your espresso. But one TikTok user discovered that there is a way to decrease the amount of foam that your Nespresso frother creates, giving us yet another example of why reading the instruction manual is always a good idea. All you have to do is remove the frothing spring from around the whisk and attach it to the inside of the lid before hitting the start button.