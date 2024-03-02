The Nespresso Frother Hack For Hot Milk With Less Foam
At-home espresso machines are an investment, and not everyone has the time to draw an espresso shot before heading off to work in the morning — never mind to heat and froth their milk. Fortunately, that's what Nespresso coffee machines were made for. Not only do they use special coffee capsules that can draw an espresso shot instantaneously, but the company also produces automatic, hands-free milk frothers called Aerocinnos. All you have to do is pour in your choice of milk and press a button.
In the meantime, you can walk away to brush your teeth, fix your hair, or change your shirt, and when you return, you'll have a cup of warm, frothy milk ready to be poured into your travel mug and taken with you out the door. It's almost too good to be true. Still, there are some drawbacks when it comes to these small machines, particularly if you're not someone who enjoys a lot of froth.
One of the advantages of frothing your milk by hand is that you can control how much or how little foam ends up on top of your espresso. But one TikTok user discovered that there is a way to decrease the amount of foam that your Nespresso frother creates, giving us yet another example of why reading the instruction manual is always a good idea. All you have to do is remove the frothing spring from around the whisk and attach it to the inside of the lid before hitting the start button.
One small step can expand your home coffee menu
Start by removing the circular frothing spring from the detachable mixer inside of the Nespresso Aerocinno machine and reattach it to the inside of the machine's lid. Once removed, place the springless mixer back into the center of the machine and go on to explain that, without it, you can then use your Nespresso frother to make hot milk without the foam — or at least with less of it. The extra step takes just seconds, but it opens up many possibilities for you and infinitely expands the styles of espresso drinks that you can make at home.
@contourandchaos
Ignore my faughyer vacumming in the background. 😂 but like.. DID YOU KNOW THIS about your nespresso frother? I cant be the only one that didnt know?! #nespresso #coffee #frother #hack #nespressocoffee
As mentioned before, one of the benefits of frothing milk by hand is that you can control the amount of foam that ends up in your cup. It might not seem like a big deal, but it's what differentiates a latte from a cappuccino and a cappuccino from a flat white. It's also how baristas are able to create latte art. While you still probably won't be able to nail your latte art at home, you will be able to create a drink with minimal foam, and can therefore start offering your guests other milk-based coffee drinks besides just cappuccinos.