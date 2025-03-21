The History Of McDonald's Egg McMuffin - Exclusive

The McDonald's breakfast menu is something that we all take for granted. When you're traveling somewhere new or scrambling to get something in your stomach before the long work day ahead, McDonald's always serves as a convenient and relatively inexpensive option. One of its most iconic offerings on its breakfast menu is the simple Egg McMuffin. Before the newfangled McMuffin variations, including ones made with bacon and sausage, there was the OG Egg McMuffin. And before that, there was Herb Peterson.

Herb Peterson is the individual credited with coming up with the Egg McMuffin in his Santa Barbara McDonald's in the '70s. The breakfast sandwich he created has grown to an international offering and sparked the development of other delicious breakfast favorites. While Peterson's creation is very well-known across the world, his story is something kept a little closer to the chest. We had an opportunity to speak to Herb's son, David Peterson — author of "The Good Egg" — about how his father's invention 50 years ago changed not only his dad's life, and by extension, his own, but also transformed McDonald's breakfast menu as we know it.