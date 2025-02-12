The Cheese That's In McDonald's Egg McMuffin And Why It Works So Well

For over six decades, McDonald's has stood as the quintessential fast food spot. It's a place where many of the ingredients are as American as the iconic menu items, right down to the cheese. As fans of McDonald's Egg McMuffin are well aware, a melty slice of American cheese fits perfectly with an egg and a slice of Canadian bacon, sandwiched between two halves of an English muffin. American cheese can be found on other McDonald's staples as well, including the Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and the Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddle. It's no wonder that this creamy cheese has been an essential ingredient in the Egg McMuffin since its inception.

The iconic sandwich was invented by McDonald's franchisee Herb Peterson in 1971 and was originally an attempt to create a portable version of eggs Benedict. Peterson was dissatisfied with packaged Hollandaise sauce and replaced it with a piece of cheese instead. Originally an open-faced sandwich, it became available on the McDonald's breakfast menu nationwide by 1975. Here at Tasting Table, we ranked the breakfast staple in the upper half of our ultimate ranking of McDonald's food items and fifth on our list of iconic fast food breakfast sandwiches. No doubt, that delicious American cheese factored in.