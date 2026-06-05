The Detroit Beer Brand That Failed After Buying Schlitz In 1982

It's been a sad month for old-school beer fans, as the news broke that Schlitz, the legendary Midwest beer, was being discontinued. Many of those wonderfully regional beers have been lost to brand consolidation, and the story of the Stroh Brewery Company is also a timely tale. For decades, Stroh Brewing was a fiercely independent Detroit powerhouse that had a loyal following as one of the top beers in the 1970s. Founded in 1850 by German immigrant Bernhard Stroh, the company was known for its clever "fire-brewed" marketing. The fire-brewed description referred to the historic method of heating brewing kettles directly with open flames, rather than the more modern steam method.

Stroh Brewing survived Prohibition by creating "near beers," sodas, and even a vintage ice cream flavor called "Superman." By the 1970s, the company known for its blue-collar Detroit identity was still thriving. But in 1982, Stroh made a massive gamble that ultimately destroyed it: It bought the struggling Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company. Schlitz was indeed "The Beer that Made Milwaukee Famous," but its quality had gone downhill when the company made the mistake of messing with its brewing formula.

When Stroh acquired Schlitz in 1982 for around $500 million, it instantly transformed the Detroit icon into the third-largest brewery in the United States. But the purchase came with a whole lotta baggage. Schlitz was still recovering from a disastrous ad campaign in which it threatened to "kill" non-customers.