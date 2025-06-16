Light Beer Continues To Reign In The US. Why Is It So Darn Popular?

The United States has a clear obsession with light beers. Just look at Bud Light — for years, it was the top-performing draft option around the country. Only recently was it supplanted by Michelob Ultra, a beer that, as its name implies, is something of an "ultra-light" drink. But what is it about a glass of light lager (ideally served at 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit) that is so appealing to the American market?

There is no single reason that light beers have such a dominant hold on the American palate — at least not one that can be easily quantitatively pinned down. There are a few reasons that fit the bill, and to understand the issue at its core, we need to look at the marketing. Miller Lite was the first mainstream light beer. While Coors Light technically came first — all the way back in 1941 — it only lasted a single year on the market. It was the arrival of Miller Lite in 1975 that really kicked off the light beer trend in the U.S. And its marketing campaign might hold the secret to the lasting appeal of light beers.

Miller Lite was sold primarily as a less-filling beer. It may not have been directly referring to calories, but the "less-filling" slogan is at the very least a dog whistle for people worried about their waistlines. Similarly, the marketing for Michelob Ultra has consistently tried to position the beer as the best choice for active individuals who take care of their bodies. But is there more to light beer than the calorie count?