Light Beer Continues To Reign In The US. Why Is It So Darn Popular?
The United States has a clear obsession with light beers. Just look at Bud Light — for years, it was the top-performing draft option around the country. Only recently was it supplanted by Michelob Ultra, a beer that, as its name implies, is something of an "ultra-light" drink. But what is it about a glass of light lager (ideally served at 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit) that is so appealing to the American market?
There is no single reason that light beers have such a dominant hold on the American palate — at least not one that can be easily quantitatively pinned down. There are a few reasons that fit the bill, and to understand the issue at its core, we need to look at the marketing. Miller Lite was the first mainstream light beer. While Coors Light technically came first — all the way back in 1941 — it only lasted a single year on the market. It was the arrival of Miller Lite in 1975 that really kicked off the light beer trend in the U.S. And its marketing campaign might hold the secret to the lasting appeal of light beers.
Miller Lite was sold primarily as a less-filling beer. It may not have been directly referring to calories, but the "less-filling" slogan is at the very least a dog whistle for people worried about their waistlines. Similarly, the marketing for Michelob Ultra has consistently tried to position the beer as the best choice for active individuals who take care of their bodies. But is there more to light beer than the calorie count?
How to define a light beer
It's important to note that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate what may be labeled as a "light" beer. Generally, for products to be labeled as "light" under FDA requirements, they must contain at least 33% fewer calories than the comparable product, and many light beers would not meet this criteria. In the U.S., it's actually the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) that is responsible for defining what qualifies as a light beer. Under TTB regulations, the only major requirement is that malt beverages with "light" or "lite" in the name also display on the packaging a statement of average analysis, indicating the per serving calories, carbohydrates, protein, and fat.
With such vague regulations, it's somewhat hard to define a light beer, aside from those that are explicitly marketed as such. Should we look entirely at the caloric content? Is it worth examining other, less easily quantified figures like body and mouthfeel? And what about alcohol content?
In places like the U.K., Canada, and Australia, it's actually the alcohol content that defines a light beer. Alcohol is a calorically-dense substance — there are 7 calories per gram of ethanol and about 14 grams of ethanol in a 12-ounce 5% ABV beer. That's a total of about 98 calories, so lower alcohol content does often reflect lower caloric content, but that's not the focus of the designation.
Is the light beer phenomenon unique to the U.S.?
Though other countries may not have as many mainstream beers specifically designated as "light" or "lite," that doesn't mean that there's no demand for them. The specific numbers vary from list to list, but across the world, light-colored and mild-tasting lagers are generally the top sellers. Brands like Budweiser, Heineken, Corona, Tsingtao, and Snow consistently top the list. Some of these beers are on the "heavy" side, but the line between light and heavy can be quite vague.
For example, Bud Light is 4% ABV and a 12-ounce serving contains 110 calories. Snow, or Snowflake beer, is sold only in China and was the top-selling beer in the world in 2017. It also has a 4% ABV lager and contains roughly 129 calories per 12-ounce serving (just 17% more calories than Bud Light). Set any of these beside a famous craft beer like Pliny the Elder (260 calories and 8.5% ABV) or Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA (190 calories and 6% ABV) and they seem quite light by comparison.
Perhaps it is the calorie content, or maybe Miller Lite nailed it from the start and we just want a beer that isn't too filling. Celebrity chef Dave Chang, a longtime light beer lover, also makes a good point that the mild flavor of light beers mean that they go with everything. Whatever the reason, one thing is clear: Despite all of the many types of beer out there, we all seem to love a light lager.