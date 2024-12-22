The Best Temperature To Serve Light Beers

Since debuting in supermarkets and bars across the United States in the 1970s, American light beers have become the most popular beers in the country. Perceived as healthier by folks who embrace an active lifestyle, a light beer is lower in calories and generally lower in alcohol than their non-light counterparts. But as calories and alcohol are reduced, so are the flavor and body; therefore, these brews are best enjoyed at a lower temperature than you would drink a stout or an ale.

Advertisement

That's why Geoff Bragg, Master Beer Judge, BJCP, tells Tasting Table, "A traditional American Light Lager is best served ice cold." Of course, "ice cold" is not an exact temperature. Considering most beers with an ABV between 4%-6% freeze at around 28 degrees Fahrenheit (commercial "lite" beers average 4.2%), serving them between 33 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit would be considered close enough. "There is a reason these are known as lawnmower beers," says Bragg. They should always be "super cold and refreshing." In most bars, these beers are usually served between 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, but at home, you could chill them even further in the freezer or in an ice chest.