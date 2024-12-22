The Best Temperature To Serve Light Beers
Since debuting in supermarkets and bars across the United States in the 1970s, American light beers have become the most popular beers in the country. Perceived as healthier by folks who embrace an active lifestyle, a light beer is lower in calories and generally lower in alcohol than their non-light counterparts. But as calories and alcohol are reduced, so are the flavor and body; therefore, these brews are best enjoyed at a lower temperature than you would drink a stout or an ale.
That's why Geoff Bragg, Master Beer Judge, BJCP, tells Tasting Table, "A traditional American Light Lager is best served ice cold." Of course, "ice cold" is not an exact temperature. Considering most beers with an ABV between 4%-6% freeze at around 28 degrees Fahrenheit (commercial "lite" beers average 4.2%), serving them between 33 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit would be considered close enough. "There is a reason these are known as lawnmower beers," says Bragg. They should always be "super cold and refreshing." In most bars, these beers are usually served between 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, but at home, you could chill them even further in the freezer or in an ice chest.
Lagers vs. American light beers — what is the difference?
Lagers (not to be confused with pilsners) are made by fermenting and storing the brew at low temperatures, which produces a crisp and refreshing drink. They are crafted in various styles and subcategories, from dark bocks to straw-colored pilsners. They have medium to low hop bitterness, with flavor varying from slightly malty to slightly bitter, and are light- to medium-bodied and easy to drink. Most mass-produced American beers, such as Coors, Miller, and Budweiser, fall into this category, as do popular Mexican beers such as Modelo, Corona, and Victoria to name a few. Craft breweries also make lagers that are more flavorful and often more bitter as they contain more hops than those of the large brands.
American light lagers, on the other hand, have a lot less flavor and are highly carbonated to enhance their thirst-quenching quality. The color is always pale yellow, and they are less bitter with very little hop character, which gives the perception of sweetness, so they appeal to a wider general public. Their very light body and mild flavor make them a refreshing option, ideal for consuming as cold and as fast as possible.