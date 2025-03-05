The Rise And Decline Of The Craft Beer Trend

Search "craft beer" and "decline" together and you'll encounter page after page of doom-and-gloom articles declaring the industry dead and buried. The average American consumer, it would seem, has made like known craft beer naysayer Anthony Bourdain and moved on from artisanal stouts and independent IPAs. But the truth isn't quite so dramatic: Craft beer is a maturing industry like any other, experiencing some contraction after years of explosive growth. The numbers don't look great, but it's important to remember this isn't a dying industry, but a changing one. Unfortunately, for the time being, those changes are coming with some falling sales and closing breweries.

Data from the Brewers Association, the main promotion and lobbying organization for the craft beer industry, shows craft beer sales dropped by 2% in the first half of 2023. Circana, a market research firm tracking grocery, retail, and convenience stores, found craft beer sales fell 3.3%, or about $158 million, in 2024 in a study of its own. That year, according to the Brewers Association (BA), was the first in almost two decades that more breweries closed than opened — at 399 out of around 9,700, it's a small percentage, but the comparison to the 335 openings is notable. In order to understand how we got here, it's important to look back at the history of American craft beer, which includes a relatively recent fever pitch that would have been virtually impossible to maintain.