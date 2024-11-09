Why Craft Breweries Use Tall Aluminum Cans For Beer

If you're a craft beer aficionado, you've probably noticed the extra-tall 19.2-ounce aluminum beer cans currently gracing store shelves. Those "stovepipe" cans, as they're known in the craft brewing industry, are becoming very important to brewers because convenience store sales of single 19.2-ounce cans of craft beer have skyrocketed in recent years. According to Beer and Beyond, Molson Coors' craft beer blog, market research firm Circana reported in 2023 that 19.2-ounce cans accounted for 92 percent of convenience store single sales of craft beer.

Consumers like the stovepipe can format for several reasons. They've grown accustomed to buying larger cans of beer at sports and entertainment venues, where you can generally purchase only one beer at a time, so the 19.2-ounce format is familiar. Convenience store customers often buy just one craft beer at a time, which may also help explain why they prefer a larger 19.2-ounce aluminum can to beer in a smaller glass bottle.

The stovepipe cans add to customers' perception of value, too. A single-serve can of craft beer that contains slightly more beer than a 16-ounce can, priced attractively, is very appealing to convenience store customers.