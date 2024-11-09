Why Craft Breweries Use Tall Aluminum Cans For Beer
If you're a craft beer aficionado, you've probably noticed the extra-tall 19.2-ounce aluminum beer cans currently gracing store shelves. Those "stovepipe" cans, as they're known in the craft brewing industry, are becoming very important to brewers because convenience store sales of single 19.2-ounce cans of craft beer have skyrocketed in recent years. According to Beer and Beyond, Molson Coors' craft beer blog, market research firm Circana reported in 2023 that 19.2-ounce cans accounted for 92 percent of convenience store single sales of craft beer.
Consumers like the stovepipe can format for several reasons. They've grown accustomed to buying larger cans of beer at sports and entertainment venues, where you can generally purchase only one beer at a time, so the 19.2-ounce format is familiar. Convenience store customers often buy just one craft beer at a time, which may also help explain why they prefer a larger 19.2-ounce aluminum can to beer in a smaller glass bottle.
The stovepipe cans add to customers' perception of value, too. A single-serve can of craft beer that contains slightly more beer than a 16-ounce can, priced attractively, is very appealing to convenience store customers.
Why beer drinkers and craft brewers like tall aluminum cans
Craft brewers' shift from glass bottles to aluminum cans has evolved to match customer preferences. Aluminum cans are lighter and therefore easier to carry than glass bottles. Unlike in the distant past, aluminum beer cans are lined with plastic, so there's virtually no chance that the beer will take on a metallic taste. Aluminum is opaque, so the beer inside won't be lightstruck (exposed to sunlight or artificial light), which degrades the beer's flavor. Also, aluminum beer cans are perfect for outdoor events, as they won't break and are easy to chill.
From craft brewers' perspective, adding 19.2-ounce cans of beer to their product line is not terribly difficult if they have the right canning line and some extra cash. These large cans fit on an adjustable 16-ounce canning line. There's more room on a stovepipe can for distinctive artwork, which attracts consumers' attention and distinguishes the brand. Convenience store owners are well aware of their customers' preference for the 19.2-ounce format and are adding shelf space for alcoholic beverages.
However, not all craft brewers have the financial ability to buy 19.2-ounce cans as well as the other can sizes they already use. This means that you're more likely to see regional or national craft beer brands in nearby convenience stores than beer from small, local breweries.