10 Beers Everyone Drank In The '70s

If you head to a liquor store or a bar in the U.S. today, you'll likely come across many familiar beers like Modelo, Corona, Blue Moon, Heineken, and Guinness, for example. But things looked a little different 40 to 50 years ago.

Back in the 1970s, sure, there were many brands we'd all recognize today, like Michelob, Miller, and Budweiser, but there were also bottles of Olympia, Stroh's, and Billy Beer. These beers are long gone or far less common today, but back then, they were all the rage (although sometimes, that was more to do with image than taste — looking at you, Billy Beer).

If you're intrigued by what beers everyone was drinking in the 1970s, or you were there at the time and just want a trip down memory lane, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find out more about some of the biggest beers of the era.