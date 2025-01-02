Who Actually Owns Coors Beer?

Touted as a refreshing beer, Coors is a quintessential light American lager. But who's actually behind the magic? Oftentimes, our favorite brands have complicated ownership stories and outsourced production — like the real companies behind your favorite Costco alcohol. Not Coors; it's self-owned by the Molson Coors Beverage Company.

The name itself evolved over the past 150 years, but the business always remained self-owned. The year 1880 saw the axing of a partner and dropping of the "Schueler & Coors Golden Brewery" name, while by 1989, Coors Brewing Company was adopted. Molson Coors Beverage Company was finally settled upon in 2005 when Molson and Coors joined forces (which the companies publicly specify was a merger of equals).

Adolph Kuhrs, a Prussian-born immigrant, founded the company in Colorado in 1873. It took a brief hiatus through the Prohibition before reopening in 1933, and the rest is history. While not the hoppiest of choices, Tasting Table placed Coors' beers in the middle of our ranking of the most popular beers. That crispness really shines through. The thermo ink on bottles of Coors Light — which turns blue when the beer is cold enough to drink — is a nice creative touch, too. It's easy to see why it's a top contender in many bars and households.

