What Type Of Beer Is Coors Banquet And What Does It Taste Like?

Over the years, Coors Banquet fans have included all-time cool guys Dean Martin, Keith Richards, Clint Eastwood, and Paul Newman. Per the lore, Eisenhower and Ford even stocked it during flights on Air Force One. High demand for the once-illegal, unpasteurized beer led truck drivers to bootleg hundreds of cases of Coors Banquet "eastbound and down" — the real-life movement that inspired "Smokey and the Bandit" (1977). Long story short, Coors Banquet is kind of a big deal.

Coors Banquet is a lager (not to be confused with a pilsner), produced from yeast that's bottom-fermented at cold temperatures. This processing leaves lagers with a crisp, clean, refreshing profile with low hops. A 5% ABV and an IBU of 15 give Banquet a relatively low bitterness and easy drinkability, clocking in brighter than many other domestic lagers, golden or otherwise (chalk it up to that Rocky Mountain spring water). On the palate, this dry, round, pale straw-colored lager presents a corn-forward taste with a damp, husky graininess. Surprising for its affordability, Coors Banquet boasts a quasi-craft beer profile with compellingly rich malt and fruity tones of pear and banana bread.

The Molson Coors website describes Coors Banquet as "a well-balanced, golden lager that Adolph Coors first brewed in 1873. Since then, Banquet has been brewed only in Golden, Colo., with Rocky Mountain water and Moravian barley." The American lager comes in signature short, squat, 12-ounce bottles. Coors Banquet also comes canned, but for a true Banquet experience, we recommend leaving those cans for Coors Light.