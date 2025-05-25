Why Do We Drink Corona With Lime? Does It Do Anything?

Coronas and limes go together like peanut butter and jelly, burgers and fries, and tomatoes and olive oil — you get the idea. But have you ever caught yourself wondering why? On any given sunny afternoon, Mexican lagers and citrus fruits make up a sum far greater than their respective parts. That much is no mystery. But when it comes to the meet cute that first brought Corona and lime together, there are a few different origin stories out there.

One theory behind the love story that is Corona and lime is that the lime acts as a rust remover and sterilizer. Therefore, the lime was originally added to clean the beer bottle's glass rim after removing the metal cap. Another theory is that lime was meant to repel bugs and deodorize the beer. After being stored in clear glass, the beverage could develop an off smell if left out in the sun, as these summer favorites so often are. While none of these stories are all that romantic, the third (and likely most accurate) possibility of how Corona first met lime is even less so.

Odds are that a bartender was the first person to serve Corona and lime together as a way to market the popular Mexican beer, creating a trend that began in 1981 and has since withstood the test of time. There isn't much evidence to support this claim either, however, so take it with a grain of salt — or, in this case, perhaps a Tajín rim.