Drinking Corona With Lime? Here Are 3 Chef-Recommended Foods To Go With It

A Corona and lime is such an iconic pairing that the two are practically inextricable. A wedge of lime adds a zesty flavor to the beer, making it taste like sunshine in a bottle. The duo is perfect for sipping on a balmy beach, but it can also be enjoyed alongside the right meal. We spoke to a chef about the three best foods to pair with a Corona and lime. With its crisp taste and lightly bittersweet finish, Alexis Valera, the executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets, opts for ingredients that play well with Corona's distinct palate. "Oysters, scallops, and fresh clams work well because, with this kind of beer, you're usually looking for something spicy, citrusy, or even floral in flavor," he explains.

The fruity, honeyed notes and crisp flavor that make up Corona's profile work well with these seafoods that range from bold and briny to buttery and sweet. Corona is a Mexican lager, a beer style made with corn. The starchy vegetable lends the lager a sweet, clean taste and minimal bitterness, enhancing the sweet, mild flavor of Valera's seafood recommendations.

The addition of lime keeps the miniscule bitterness at bay, ensuring the foods' delicate nature isn't dominated. A Corona and lime complements every iteration of these seafood picks. Both West and East Coast oysters work with the duo; the more mineral and salty Eastern bivalves balance out the beer, while sweet Western oysters are elevated. The drink also amps up buttery seared scallops and savory grilled ones, as well as steamed clams.