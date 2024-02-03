What's The Difference Between West And East Coast Oysters?

The waiter hands you a menu filled with columns separated into East Coast and West Coast oysters. The categorized lists offer a variety of oysters taken from different locations, but what does it mean for your order? Understanding the differences in shape, flavor, and texture can help you choose from a lineup of shells taken from the Atlantic waters of the American East Coast and those collected from the Western Pacific Ocean.

In general, East Coast oysters are teardrop-shaped, have firm, chewy meat, and have a stronger and saltier flavor while the smaller West Coast oysters are more round, have a sweeter and more complex taste, and have scalloped shells. East Coast oysters also take up a little less space in the shell, though size can vary. And, within each coastal type of oyster, there are many different varieties.

Regional differences matter when it comes to oysters, as the waters in which these delectable bites are farmed can yield saltier tastes for the oysters you intend to consume. Whether you prefer to slurp raw oysters with an assortment of accoutrements or crunch on oysters that have been fried to golden perfection, having an idea of what you're getting yourself into can impact not only the meals you make at home but also the dishes you choose to partake in at local restaurants.