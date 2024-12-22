What Kind Of Beer Is Corona?

Sitting on a beach with a cold Corona and lime is a quintessential summer experience, so it's easy to understand why this sip is one of the most popular beers in the U.S. But if you wanted to describe the drink beyond thirst quenching, this beer is what's known as a Mexican lager. This isn't just about the country of origin, but a style of brewing that sits under the broader lager category.

Just as with other lagers, Mexican lagers can be anything from dark to light, but Corona sits on the lighter end of the scale. Mexican lagers are yet to receive official acknowledgement by the Brewers Association, but what sets them apart from other international lagers is the use of corn. The addition of non-malted grains to supplement the malt is a common enough practice, and was probably originally done to cut costs (particularly in a country where corn is so abundant), but it also helps define the beer's profile.

The corn contributes to providing Mexican lager with its signature clarity and dry crisp finish. These beers are low in bitterness, which makes them very easy drinking, and as befitting a country with hot summers, Mexican lagers are both light and refreshing.

