What Kind Of Beer Is Corona?
Sitting on a beach with a cold Corona and lime is a quintessential summer experience, so it's easy to understand why this sip is one of the most popular beers in the U.S. But if you wanted to describe the drink beyond thirst quenching, this beer is what's known as a Mexican lager. This isn't just about the country of origin, but a style of brewing that sits under the broader lager category.
Just as with other lagers, Mexican lagers can be anything from dark to light, but Corona sits on the lighter end of the scale. Mexican lagers are yet to receive official acknowledgement by the Brewers Association, but what sets them apart from other international lagers is the use of corn. The addition of non-malted grains to supplement the malt is a common enough practice, and was probably originally done to cut costs (particularly in a country where corn is so abundant), but it also helps define the beer's profile.
The corn contributes to providing Mexican lager with its signature clarity and dry crisp finish. These beers are low in bitterness, which makes them very easy drinking, and as befitting a country with hot summers, Mexican lagers are both light and refreshing.
What are the varieties of Corona beer?
What you're ordering when you ask for a Corona is actually Corona Extra. The company's signature offering has been in production since 1925, but wasn't officially sold in the U.S. until 1979. It's known for its light flavor and low carbonation, which makes it incredibly easy to drink and perfect for adding to a lagerita beer cocktail.
Corona Light was introduced ten years later. The term light beer can refer to one that's lower in alcohol or lower in calories, and in this case it's the latter. If you're looking for lower alcohol, the brand has also an alcohol-free option. For more serious dieters, Corona Premier is both lower in calories and lower in carbs than the original. These beers are all in the same Mexican lager style, with a crisp and clean flavor profile.
The popularity of combining Corona with citrus gave birth to the Corona Sunbrew, a mix of lager, orange juice, and lime peels in the style of a radler. Then you have the Corona Familiar, which stands out in the product line-up. While it's still a Mexican lager, it's stronger in both ABV and flavor, with a pronounced maltiness. As well as the standard 12-oz bottles, the Familiar is available in 32-oz bottles designed for sharing.
Corona also produces a range of flavored hard seltzers, the margarita-inspired Seltzerita, and a punch-style drink known as Refresca. And although the Refresca lists the inclusion of a malt beverage, these drinks are all liquor-based and don't contain any beer.