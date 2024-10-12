A Lagerita Combines 2 Crowd-Pleasing Drinks Into One Delicious Cocktail

What happens when you combine two fan favorite drinks — beer and margarita? You get the lagerita, a cocktail that's energizing, fun, and a hit at any gathering. It's no surprise this blend works so well. Beer brings a light, fizzy finish that softens the strong kick of tequila, while the fruitiness of the rest of the margarita mixture (triple sec and lime juice) adds a tangy, citrus punch with just the right amount of sweetness. And a dash of salt on the rim of the glass finishes it off. All together, the ingredients balance each other out, making a drink that's easy to enjoy, even for people who don't usually love cocktails.

The idea of mixing beer with a margarita isn't totally new either. You've probably seen margarita-inspired beers like Bud Light Lime-A-Rita or Founders Mas Agave. These beers already capture that limey, salty essence of a margarita, but with the refreshing ease of a brew. Tequila is one of the best drinks to mix with a beer, but why stick with premade options when you can craft your own?

Making a lagerita at home gives you total control — you can adjust the sweetness, fruitiness, level of liquor, saltiness, or amount of fizz to suit your own taste. Plus, it's a drink that pleases everyone — beer lovers, margarita fans, and those who prefer something lighter. And the best part? This cocktail is versatile enough to work as an easy after-work sip or for any festive occasion alike.