A Lagerita Combines 2 Crowd-Pleasing Drinks Into One Delicious Cocktail
What happens when you combine two fan favorite drinks — beer and margarita? You get the lagerita, a cocktail that's energizing, fun, and a hit at any gathering. It's no surprise this blend works so well. Beer brings a light, fizzy finish that softens the strong kick of tequila, while the fruitiness of the rest of the margarita mixture (triple sec and lime juice) adds a tangy, citrus punch with just the right amount of sweetness. And a dash of salt on the rim of the glass finishes it off. All together, the ingredients balance each other out, making a drink that's easy to enjoy, even for people who don't usually love cocktails.
The idea of mixing beer with a margarita isn't totally new either. You've probably seen margarita-inspired beers like Bud Light Lime-A-Rita or Founders Mas Agave. These beers already capture that limey, salty essence of a margarita, but with the refreshing ease of a brew. Tequila is one of the best drinks to mix with a beer, but why stick with premade options when you can craft your own?
Making a lagerita at home gives you total control — you can adjust the sweetness, fruitiness, level of liquor, saltiness, or amount of fizz to suit your own taste. Plus, it's a drink that pleases everyone — beer lovers, margarita fans, and those who prefer something lighter. And the best part? This cocktail is versatile enough to work as an easy after-work sip or for any festive occasion alike.
Best beers for lageritas and customization ideas
When picking the best beer for a lagerita, the goal is to find something that compliments the bright flavors of the margarita without taking over. An easy-drinking beer, like a Mexican lager, is a wonderful match. Brands like Corona Extra with its orange notes or pilsner-style Pacifico work well because they have a mild flavor that courts the tart lime and tequila.
For a little twist, consider incorporating a wheat beer. German wheat beers, like a Hefeweizen, offer hints of clove and banana, adding a little complexity to your drink. Customization is where making your own lagerita really gets to shine. You can experiment with fresh fruits like strawberries or mango, or add heat by muddling jalapeños or using a chili-lime-salt rim for a spicy spin.
Want a frozen margarita version? Blend the margarita with ice and top it with beer for a refreshing slushie-style beverage. For a tropical touch, infuse your margarita mix with coconut or pineapple, or swap tequila with smoky mezcal for a more adventurous sip. With endless variations, the lagerita is a cocktail that can evolve with your mood and the moment — making it the perfect crowd-pleaser every time.