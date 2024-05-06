Malt Beer Vs Liquor: The Differences You Should Know

Malt beer is literally just the beer that you'll find sold in six-packs at your local grocer — Buds, Corona, Coors ... all those are malt beer. By definition, a malt beer is an alcoholic drink that's made from four key ingredients: malted grains (usually barley), hops, yeast, and water. After the malted grains are steeped and the sugary water is filtered, it's then boiled together with hops to add bitterness and flavors. After the mixture cooled down, yeast is mixed in, which feeds on the sugars to produce alcohol and carbonation as it ferments. The end result: beer!

While the fundamentals are the same, there's incredible variety when it comes to malt beer styles. The particular grains, hops, yeast, and brewing methods used result in everything from crisp lagers to rich, robust Guinness stouts. You'll find colors spanning the entire spectrum, from pale golden hues to deep, bold browns (also referred to as light beer and dark beer). Flavor profiles are just as diverse. Malt-forward beers deliver a sweeter, breadier taste from those sugary grains. Hop-heavy varieties are more bitter and bold.

Where malt beer differs from malt liquor is their fairly low alcohol by volume (ABV). All of the malt beer you'll find today (including craft beer) will generally run between 4% to 6% alcohol. This makes them very easy, casual drinks that can be enjoyed by pretty much anyone — but picking one to your taste should still be a priority!