Steam Clams And Mussels With Beer For A Burst Of Flavor

The ushering in of warm weather is marked by seafood boils and sips of chilled beer by the water. Nothing is better than enjoying freshly cooked mussels and clams, but they can easily be upgraded with a splash of beer. The shellfish already have a sweet, briny flavor that's enjoyed by itself or with simple additions like lemon juice or garlic butter. While these taste great, the subtle flavor of beer fares much better with shellfish.

Creamy and with a subtle earthiness, beer infuses the clams and mussels with wheaty notes while embracing the natural sweetness of the seafood. Bearing such a delicate flavor, clams and mussels should be steamed in milder liquids like broth, white wine, or beer that can subtly infuse the shellfish without completely dominating it.

Before steaming your clams and mussels, quickly simmer minced shallots and garlic in olive oil before deglazing the pot with beer. Once it's been brought to a boil with a few herbs and spices, drop the shellfish inside. Simmer the bivalves in the broth for less than 10 minutes, or until they start to open up. For a much subtler beer flavor, cook your mussels and clams in a steaming basket over the pot to more gently infuse the seafood with the delicate aroma of beer.