15 Popular Mexican Beer Brands, Ranked
It's intriguing how some countries have distinctive beer styles. The Czech Republic is known for its pilsner, with beers that are incredibly crisp and clear. The U.K. and Ireland have more traditional styles of bitter, ales, and stout, whereas the U.S.A. produces many well-known light beers and has an emerging craft beer scene. For Mexico, many of its beers are light and refreshing, perfect for those blisteringly hot days. There is also the tradition of adding lime to these drinks, to enhance their refreshing qualities even further. Along with its impressive quality, this helps to make Mexican beer a go-to for many looking for that perfect thirst quencher.
Yet, as with all these countries, there are plenty of other beers that break the general rule. With dark beers and flavorful lagers, Mexico can cater to any type of beer drinker. That's why we wanted to rank the most popular Mexican beer brands. I've had the pleasure of having personal experience with many of these beers, but where I haven't, these knowledge gaps have been filled in with a wide range of reviews. If you're looking to explore your love of beer beyond your usual choices, this ranking should help you choose which brands deserve a spot in your cooler.
15. Noche Buena
We start this list with a unique seasonal lager that goes against many of the expectations of Mexican beer. Brewed by Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, it's a beer that is released in the months leading up to Christmas. Noche Buena is a bock-style beer that pours a deep and complex color of amber and red. It has a malty richness that many will love, with plenty of flavor depth behind it. That comes from caramel, toasted bread, and some dark fruits. Having only a mild hop bitterness gives it some good balance. The 5.9% ABV makes it a strong beer and enough to provide you with plenty of warmth on those cooler winter nights.
Its exclusivity builds anticipation, but is also one of its downsides, considering how hard it is to find once Christmas is over. One of the other reasons it ranks lower here is that some drinkers may find it excessively malty, and possibly too sweet. It doesn't have that refreshing quality that many crave, but those who enjoy flavorful lagers should seek it out if they can get their hands on a bottle.
14. Bohemia
Bohemia Pilsner has a refreshing flavor and is similar to many European beers. It is a great option for those seeking that classic lager taste with a Mexican twist. It pours a light straw color into the glass and is quite hoppy. There is some slight citrus on the palate, which mostly comes from a subtle orange. It's a commercial beer, but it doesn't have that complete lack of depth that can be common with some popular lagers.
There are two other beers in its core range with a lighter Belgian-style beer and a darker Vienna-style lager. Both are good beers that will appeal to those who seek something easy-drinking or with a more toasted flavor, respectively. The common factor with these beers is that you are left hoping for a little more depth, giving them a lower ranking. They are not bad beers, but whatever type of lager you prefer, there are better options here.
13. Montejo
We pondered whether or not to include this brand as it is now brewed in California. However, since it was born in Mexico, we thought it deserved to be included. Created in Yucatán in 1960, the brand has edgy marketing and defines itself as a rebellious beer. Given that it's now owned by the industry giant Anheuser-Busch InBev and has changed breweries, that talk is pretty cheap. As for the beer, it is good but not great. The brand only has one core product, which is a pale lager. It lives in that space that many lagers do of being easy to drink but without leaving any lasting impression.
It would be hard to pick Montejo in a blind taste test, as there is nothing unique about it. That isn't necessarily a bad thing. Many people like to pick up a crisp lager that will quench their thirst — one they can enjoy on any type of social occasion. Montejo is perfectly good for that but it isn't a drink you'd pick up if you want to enjoy beer for its taste. Despite its limitations, Montejo isn't a beer you'd regret buying, but your money can be better spent elsewhere.
12. León
León is one of the lesser-known Mexican beer brands but one that has a distinctive flavor. It has a golden color with mild hints of chocolate on the nose. You'll find some interesting tasting notes here which make it rank above a few others. The most predominant note is that of caramel and there is also some corn sweetness with a touch of toffee. The reason it doesn't rank any higher is that although there is a wider range of flavors here, they are quite muted.
One of many Mexican beers coming from the brewery giant Grupo Modelo, it seems as though the company is happier to push and promote some of its more famous brands, such as Corona and Modelo. That's perhaps because León is a beer that shows potential without fully delivering. Its tasting notes are a little too shallow to challenge the higher-ranked beers on our list, which either have more depth of flavor or a perfectly crisp taste.
11. Barrilito
Here is another in the Grupo Modelo roster. With that, you get a consistent level of quality but a beer that doesn't stand out from many of its relatives. What is a little different with this beer is its 3.6% ABV. That will make it appeal to those who prefer lighter beers with a lower alcohol level. The best aspect of this beer is how clean it is. It has a nice, light mouthfeel and no nasty aftertaste.
The reason it ranks quite low is the beer can be a little watery and too light for anyone who prefers more substance. There is a lovely malt sweetness on the palate and only a faint bitterness from the hops. It's a difficult beer to find outside of Mexico, but it's worth a try if you can grab a bottle. The bottle itself is the most unique aspect of this beer as it comes in a grenade-shaped vestibule that will appeal to those who enjoy a fun quirk.
10. Indio
Indio is one of a few beers on this list made by the Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma Brewery. However, it stands out from many other Mexican offerings as this is a dark lager. It pours a beautiful deep amber in the glass and you get a little toasted malt and sweetness on the aroma. The Vienna-style lager does a good job of capturing the characteristics of both light and dark beers. The malt and hops are more noticeable here than with many other Mexican lagers but without being too dominant. It is slightly sweet, and you get a hint of caramel coming through.
Given the dark color, you might be left a little disappointed if you were hoping for more depth. Indio is a good beer and has great branding with the striking soldier adorned on the bottle. Overall, it has a distinct flavor profile but isn't as complex as the beers that follow.
9. Victoria
Here we follow one Vienna-style lager with another. Vienna lagers can be characterized by having a reddish-amber color that is malt-forward and fairly low bitterness. The history of Victoria beer goes all the way back to 1865 and proudly states it's Mexico's first cerveza. With its malty flavor, Victoria has a different tasting profile from many of the lighter Mexican lagers. The taste is well-balanced and there is rich caramel in the background with a mild sweetness. It makes it an ideal choice for those looking for a little bit more flavor without going all the way to the darker types of beer.
The smooth finish and moderate bitterness confirm this as a beer that works for both casual drinking and as a standalone lager. The label may look a little outdated to some, but we love its vintage appeal and sense of nostalgia. Victoria is slightly better than Indio but has many of the same issues when it comes to depth. But for those who enjoy Vienna-style lagers, this is a solid choice.
8. Estrella Jalisco
Named after the state in which it was first brewed, Estrella Jalisco was created in 1910 and has become one of Mexico's most well-known beers. It has the bright golden color that many Mexican beers share and is a great pairing to the likes of tacos or enchiladas. When it comes to the tasting notes of its flagship lager, there is very little to talk about here beyond what you'd expect. There are only subtle malt notes and mild bitterness. It's a clean beer but one without any unique tasting notes.
Added to its core product, Estrella Jalisco also has a range of flavorful beers that are uniquely made with the tomato-based drink Clamato and are variations of a Michelada cocktail. Despite the basic lagers, these drinks are a fun addition to the brand and help elevate it in the rankings here. For a classically refreshing Mexican lager, there are better options on this list. But if you like the idea of trying a Michelada, Estrella Jalisco has some tempting options.
7. Pacifico
Pacifico lager is one that you may love or hate depending on your preferences. It has a significant corn sweetness that is more prominent than with any other beer here. It is also heavily carbonated, which may not appeal to some. Aside from those features, this is a fairly typical Mexican beer that is light on flavor but excels in its smoothness and drinkability. The balance of malt and hops is quite good and it results in an enjoyable drinking experience.
The beer was created in the port town of Mazatlán, hence its nautical logo. The story goes that word spread about this beer because of surfers who visited the area. It's those types of beach days where Pacifico shines brightest, as it will quench the most desperate of thirsts. The more dominant corn flavor won't appeal to everyone, but this is another good Mexican beer.
6. Corona
When it comes to being a recognizable Mexican beer brand, Corona would reign as number one. However, for many beer drinkers, it doesn't quite deserve its worldwide reputation. Founded in 1925, Corona is most famous for its flagship pale lager. There is no doubt that this beer is both light and crisp, making it an appealing option for those warm days. Corona has excelled with its marketing, making it appear as if it's the perfect beer for those looking for a laid-back lifestyle. The most notable downside of Corona is the mild flavor.
Corona is synonymous with a slice of lime popped into the bottle. There is no doubt the lime helps enhance its flavor and makes it even more refreshing, but it struggles to stand out without it. There are additional downsides to some beer enthusiasts, with it being an overly commercial beer that lacks any type of artisanal quality. That being said, Corona is a brand that deserves respect. In many ways, it has helped shine a light on Mexican beer, and others on this list must surely benefit from its notoriety. It may not have the taste to get into the top five here, but it's still much loved around the world.
5. Sol
With Sol, we could copy and paste many of the comments we made for Corona. Light, refreshing, but mild in taste. These qualities can be seen as both positive and negative. When looking for a beach beer or something to drink with hot food, you don't want anything too heavy on your stomach. In these situations, the beer is more an accompaniment to the occasion rather than the main attraction. Sol is a beer that is perfect for this. The reason it ranks higher than Corona is that we do feel it has a bit more depth.
The flavor is more balanced, and it doesn't require a wedge of lime for maximum enjoyment. When ranking these beers, it's worth considering what they are made for. Sol embodies the spirit of Mexico and the joy of outdoor celebrations. It's not the complex beer you may want to enjoy on a cold winter night, but the sun-themed label and name show that's not the target market here. Being light on flavor does affect its ranking, but not massively. If you want a fun, high-quality beer to enjoy for social occasions, Sol remains a classic.
4. Loba
Many of these brands only have a handful of beers in their armory. Loba has an excellent range that showcases its standing among Mexico's best craft beer brands. It's also one of the more recent brands on this list, having launched in 2011. The beer that most closely matches the classic Mexican style is Little Wolf, a light lager that still is able to deliver a unique hop taste. Added to this, Loba has a dark porter, an IPA, a white beer, and a few other great drinks that have a more fruity feel. With quirky names such as Apocalyptica and stylish branding, Loba has the quirky craft appeal that we see with many modern brands.
It all ensures that Loba stands out from the crowd, especially in a Mexican market mostly focused on delivering classic lager. Great branding and marketing can only get you so far. Loba also delivers on quality, with many of its beers having impressive depth of taste. Distribution can be a bit of a challenge but its products are seemingly becoming more widely available. Those looking for traditional Mexican beer may be a little disappointed in the brand, but Loba deserves recognition for daring to stand out from the crowd.
3. Tecate
Tecate has the refreshing taste many crave from Mexican beers but with a more distinct identity than many of its rivals. The malt is quite defined without being too overbearing. Along with only a delicate bitterness, there is a light citrus flavor to give it added depth, along with some more subtle grain. It makes Tecate a good choice for any occasion, whether you want a casual drink in the sun or a beer to enjoy on your own after a hard day.
Along with the regular Tecate, you can get Tecate Light which has many of the same qualities but is 3.9% ABV compared to the usual 4.5%. Named after the town in which it was born, Tecate was originally developed to quench the thirst of the miners in the area. The light profile needed for such a refreshing beer may be seen as a downside for some, but Tecate ticks the same box as many here in being a relatively simple beer but one that perfectly hits the spot.
2. Dos Equis
With its first beer produced in 1897, Dos Equis has a long and rich history. It produces several interesting beers, which include a flavored range along with an alcohol-free option. However, its two most famous variants are the Lager Especial and the Ambar. The Especial is a pilsner-style beer that is incredibly smooth and easy to drink. As well as having that refreshing quality of many beers on this list, it also offers some nice depth with a beautiful balance of hops and malt.
Along with this, there is an earthy quality while still giving you a clean finish. The Ambar is also European-inspired as this is a Vienna lager with a heavier malt taste. You get some roasted notes here and a caramelized quality that makes it sumptuously rich. The two beers combine to give you everything you want for any occasion. The difference between Dos Equis and our top spot was minimal, but we felt the number one just had a slight edge on taste.
1. Modelo
Just because a beer brand has become a commercial choice, it doesn't make it bad. Some beer brands gain immense popularity simply because of their excellent drinks. Modelo is such a brand. It has made several different beers over the years with its two most notable being the Modelo Especial and the Modelo Negra. The Especial is the epitome of Mexican beer and works well with many food dishes, especially seafood. It has an incredibly crisp and refreshing taste that satisfies you immensely after a long, hard day.
Whereas other refreshing beers lack depth, Modelo gives you that little bit of extra flavor. Lime can be added to this beer, but it's not required. Those looking for a more robust beer can turn to the Modelo Negra. This is a dark beer that has beautiful roasted malt with hints of caramel. Modelo beers are an excellent choice for those looking to sample the best of what Mexico has to offer. They may not be as complex as some niche craft options but are still brilliantly made and continue to be a beloved choice of many.
Methodology
We've had the pleasure of trying several of these beer brands in the past, but not all of them. Where there were gaps in our knowledge, several review websites have been used to collate an idea of the quality and popularity of the beers in their range.
The main ranking factor here is taste, but a few secondary factors were considered, such as who the beers will appeal to and the quality and depth of the entire range. The result is a heavily researched article that has been fact-checked with the aim of giving you a fair and accurate ranking of these great Mexican beers.