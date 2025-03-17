15 Popular Mexican Beer Brands, Ranked

It's intriguing how some countries have distinctive beer styles. The Czech Republic is known for its pilsner, with beers that are incredibly crisp and clear. The U.K. and Ireland have more traditional styles of bitter, ales, and stout, whereas the U.S.A. produces many well-known light beers and has an emerging craft beer scene. For Mexico, many of its beers are light and refreshing, perfect for those blisteringly hot days. There is also the tradition of adding lime to these drinks, to enhance their refreshing qualities even further. Along with its impressive quality, this helps to make Mexican beer a go-to for many looking for that perfect thirst quencher.

Yet, as with all these countries, there are plenty of other beers that break the general rule. With dark beers and flavorful lagers, Mexico can cater to any type of beer drinker. That's why we wanted to rank the most popular Mexican beer brands. I've had the pleasure of having personal experience with many of these beers, but where I haven't, these knowledge gaps have been filled in with a wide range of reviews. If you're looking to explore your love of beer beyond your usual choices, this ranking should help you choose which brands deserve a spot in your cooler.