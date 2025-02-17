What Type Of Beer You're Actually Drinking In A Sol
A cerveza named after the sun? It's no wonder golden-tinged Sol is so popular. The pale lager emanates easy drinking with a light body and slight sweetness. And in terms of how it weighs up against other leading Mexican beers, arguably, the sweetness of Sol is the sharpest contrast against its main rival Corona's citrus-driven twang. Sol has a short aftertaste with lingering muesli notes; its gentle, sweeter taste primarily derives from corn. This pilsner-style lager is light on the tongue — easy sipping.
Ingredients-wise, the beer contains the classic mixture of water, malted barley, glucose syrup, and hop extract — and while its current ABV sits at 4.5%, owners at Heineken N.V. plan to cut its strength to just 3.4%. While its ABV drops, though, prepare for its drinkability to rocket. Lowering a beer's alcohol percentage is a foolproof method of increasing the delicateness of its flavor. This might attract some groans from loyal customers but the change is good news for anyone in pursuit of an extra-refreshing drink. It's an iconic beverage and definitely worth adding to the list of Mexican beer you should be drinking for Cinco de Mayo.
Where is Sol beer made?
Times are changing for Sol beer. The famous mega-brewery, Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma, handles primary production from Monterrey, protecting Sol's status as a mainly Mexican export. However, since the brand is now owned by the Dutch company Heineken N.V., the beer is technically produced across multiple international breweries. One such brewery is Zoeterwoude, located in the Netherlands, and — in a beautiful twist of fate — reliant on solar power for its electricity. It's a fitting production method for a beer claiming to encapsulate a "ray of sunshine."
Interestingly, the beer didn't just shift towards an international approach in later life; there's more to its origin story than meets the eye. Sol was initially launched in a brewery called El Salto del Agua, Mexico, in 1899, founded by a German brewmaster. German immigration was widespread in Mexico, especially between 1879 and 1910, when European migrants were encouraged as part of economy-boosting strategies. Sol's German background is an ode to Mexico's social history. To better understand the beer's roots, it's worth reviewing the main types of beer out there. The influence of German pilsner or European lager is a pivotal part of beer's history.