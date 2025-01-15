Sol Vs Corona: What's The Main Difference Between Beers?
On 2024's National Beer Day (April 7), American beer fans were drinking more cervezas than American brews. In 2023, Modelo Especial dethroned Bud Light as the best-selling beer in America, and as of April 2024, year-over-year Modelo sales were up another 12%, according to Bump Williams Consulting (via USA Today). Now, we're exploring two of the most iconic Mexican beer brands enjoyed by discerning sippers worldwide — Sol and Corona — and exploring what makes them unique. Step aside, Pacifico and Tecate (although, not too far aside ... we really like you too).
Corona and Sol are fairly neutral Mexican lagers that both have a lower potency than a White Claw. Cerveza fans seem to be in it for the bright, crisp, refreshing profile, not the ABV. In 2023 alone, Mexico exported 3.8 billion liters of beer to the U.S. (per Statista). "Miller and Coors, by trying to be appealing to everyone, stopped being special to anyone. And then here comes Corona, Modelo, and Pacifico, feeling fresher and more authentic," Kate Bernot of industry insight firm Sightlines told Forbes in November. "They're just cooler brands." However, not all cervezas are created equal.
The chief difference between Sol and Corona is that Sol is balanced, crisp, and corn-sweet, while Corona leans skunky and honey-forward with a thinner body. Also that signature lime wedge garnish serves an important utilitarian function in adding to Corona's drinkability, while Sol is served as-is right out of the bottle (albeit, those bottles can be tougher to track down than widely available Corona).
Sol is light, corn-sweet, and balanced
This cerveza is bright and refreshing, a profile befitting the brew's name, as sol means sun in Spanish. Smooth, crisp Sol wins major points for accessibility and easy drinkability. This Mexican beer is light enough to crush several of in a single sitting, but unlike other crushable brands like Busch Light (literally the last beer you should settle for), Sol also has enough dimensionality to be pleasant while going down. The 4.5% ABV is accompanied by a light golden hue, all topped by a white foamy cap that is a modest inch thick but lasts even as the beer is sipped. On the palate and nose, Sol gives bready granola and sweet corn, followed by delicate citrus notes and balanced, mild hops ending in a clean, short, semi-dry finish.
Despite being a Mexican beer, Sol was originally created by a German brewer working near Mexico City at El Salto de Agua in 1899. Indeed, a wave of German immigrants arrived in Mexico en masse during the mid-1800s, bringing traditional brewing processes with them. Before long, Vienna-style lager was transformed into a new brighter class of Mexican beer. A six-pack of 11-ounce bottles of Sol runs for around $10. Sol also makes a Chelada version, which combines classic Sol beer with tomato, lime, and spices and is sold in 24-ounce tall boy cans.
Corona is bright, skunky, and citrusy with the added lime
In 2023, Corona was the best-selling Mexican beer in the world (per Statista), valued at a whopping $7.4 billion. With its straw yellow hue and iconic crown logo, Corona Extra is the unofficial mascot of summer days at the beach. This beer is made from a blend of water, barley malt, hops, and non-malted cereals, clocking in at a tame 4.6% ABV. On the nose, the brew wafts honey-forward with a slight green apple fruitiness. On the palate, Corona tastes neither bitter nor sweet, instead being more grain-forward, grassy, and skunky while retaining a distinct brightness.
Corona is simple yet approachable but lacking in complexity. Whether or not this counts as a demerit depends on the individual preference of the sipper. A 12-pack of this uncomplicated, affordable cerveza generally runs for around $15. Whether or not complexity is your thing, Corona leans pretty skunky on the hops and has an ultra-thin body, meaning this bad boy pretty much has to be served ice cold. The addition of the classic lime wedge adds a transformative citrus note that's arguably necessary to really enjoy a Corona rather than just toss it back. Still, Corona remains our beer of choice for crafting a knockout michelada. Ever tried the cocktail, the Corona Sunrise? We recommend doing so, stat.)