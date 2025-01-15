Sol Vs Corona: What's The Main Difference Between Beers?

On 2024's National Beer Day (April 7), American beer fans were drinking more cervezas than American brews. In 2023, Modelo Especial dethroned Bud Light as the best-selling beer in America, and as of April 2024, year-over-year Modelo sales were up another 12%, according to Bump Williams Consulting (via USA Today). Now, we're exploring two of the most iconic Mexican beer brands enjoyed by discerning sippers worldwide — Sol and Corona — and exploring what makes them unique. Step aside, Pacifico and Tecate (although, not too far aside ... we really like you too).

Corona and Sol are fairly neutral Mexican lagers that both have a lower potency than a White Claw. Cerveza fans seem to be in it for the bright, crisp, refreshing profile, not the ABV. In 2023 alone, Mexico exported 3.8 billion liters of beer to the U.S. (per Statista). "Miller and Coors, by trying to be appealing to everyone, stopped being special to anyone. And then here comes Corona, Modelo, and Pacifico, feeling fresher and more authentic," Kate Bernot of industry insight firm Sightlines told Forbes in November. "They're just cooler brands." However, not all cervezas are created equal.

The chief difference between Sol and Corona is that Sol is balanced, crisp, and corn-sweet, while Corona leans skunky and honey-forward with a thinner body. Also that signature lime wedge garnish serves an important utilitarian function in adding to Corona's drinkability, while Sol is served as-is right out of the bottle (albeit, those bottles can be tougher to track down than widely available Corona).

