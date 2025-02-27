The Best Food To Pair With Modelo Beer
Mexican beer isn't just for drinking on Cinco de Mayo, and the growing popularity of the Mexican beer selection in the U.S. is proof of that. Modelo beer has even surpassed Bud Light for the most popular beer in the U.S. Suffice it to say that Modelo is for more than just taco pairings. So, we have consulted a chef to give us more options for the best food to enjoy with your next bottle of Modelo. In an interview with Tasting Table, Alexis Valera, executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, first discussed the important factors to consider when pairing beer and food.
"First, you need to find a good match between the dish and the beer, aiming for a balance of aromas and flavors," he said. "The second factor is maintaining this balance so that neither overpowers the other. The third rule is that pairing by contrast always works. For me, citrus flavors are the best for this type of beer." As for specific dishes to accompany a Modelo Especial, Chef Valera stated, "I think aguachile, sushi, chicken, and all types of seafood are always great pairings."
Modelo is a Pilsner-style lager, characterized by a bittersweet, tangy taste, crisp and refreshing finish, and aromas of orange blossom, herbs, and honey. Chef Valera's suggestion for citrus flavors will help bring out the aromas of the beer and his recommended food pairings provide that umami-rich contrast that follows his third rule.
Recipes to try with your next bottle of Modelo
We have plenty of recipes that fit Chef Alexis Valera's pairing for Modelo beer, starting with the Mexican-native aguachile. Aguachile is similar to ceviche in that it is a seafood dish that uses lime juice to cook the meat, adding a kick of spice from freshly sliced chili peppers. While shrimp tends to be the most popular seafood for aguachile, we have this octopus aguachile recipe adapted from Chef Enrique Olvera. Another clever fusion of Chef Valera's food pairings would be to put a Mexican twist on tuna sashimi by using tuna instead of shrimp for aguachile.
Sushi encompasses many different recipes, but you can check out our ranking of 20 different types of sushi to narrow down your Modelo food pairing. If you want to stay in the realm of zesty Mexican food pairings, Modelo would be the perfect beverage to enjoy with these citrusy fish tacos with grapefruit salsa or this recipe for chicken fajitas. A Modelo would cool down the heat and spice of this camarones a la diabla recipe, with pan-fried shrimp in salsa roja. A spicy and umami-rich Mexican dish to serve with Modelo More citrus-forward recipes like this roasted lemon chicken or classic chicken scallopini recipe would also benefit from the citrusy aromas and bittersweet tang of a Modelo.