The Best Food To Pair With Modelo Beer

Mexican beer isn't just for drinking on Cinco de Mayo, and the growing popularity of the Mexican beer selection in the U.S. is proof of that. Modelo beer has even surpassed Bud Light for the most popular beer in the U.S. Suffice it to say that Modelo is for more than just taco pairings. So, we have consulted a chef to give us more options for the best food to enjoy with your next bottle of Modelo. In an interview with Tasting Table, Alexis Valera, executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, first discussed the important factors to consider when pairing beer and food.

"First, you need to find a good match between the dish and the beer, aiming for a balance of aromas and flavors," he said. "The second factor is maintaining this balance so that neither overpowers the other. The third rule is that pairing by contrast always works. For me, citrus flavors are the best for this type of beer." As for specific dishes to accompany a Modelo Especial, Chef Valera stated, "I think aguachile, sushi, chicken, and all types of seafood are always great pairings."

Modelo is a Pilsner-style lager, characterized by a bittersweet, tangy taste, crisp and refreshing finish, and aromas of orange blossom, herbs, and honey. Chef Valera's suggestion for citrus flavors will help bring out the aromas of the beer and his recommended food pairings provide that umami-rich contrast that follows his third rule.