Camarones a la Diabla (Mexican Shrimp in Red Sauce) Recipe

There are a lot of ways to prepare shrimp, especially in Mexican cuisine. Breaded, stewed, browned, and grilled, shrimp's endless versatility and easy accessibility makes it a perfect protein for tacos, tostadas, enchiladas, and stews. Shrimp pairs especially well with the spicy chiles common in Mexican cooking, serving as a solid base for both smoky guajillo and hot jalapeño.

A la diabla is the Spanish phrase for "of the devil," referring to food that is extremely hot (and red, usually). Named after the infamously evil pitchfork-wielding bad guy, dishes by this name are a combination of spicy ingredients simmered with tomato that leave a lasting heat dancing on your tastebuds well after the meal has ended. Shrimp is the perfect protein for this saucy dish, and this recipe written with Michelle McGlinn combines the juicy shellfish with three different kinds of chiles for a heat that is smoky, sharp, and lingering all at once. The dish isn't hard to prepare, either, coming together in less than 30 minutes for a weeknight meal that is devilishly good.