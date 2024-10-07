Level Up Your Tuna Sashimi With A Traditional Mexican Twist
Mexican seafood is renowned the world over, and with good reason. Miles of coastline on both sides of the country guarantee access to fresh fish and shellfish, and Mexican cooks have taken advantage to create iconic dishes. To that, add influences from immigrants who have arrived throughout the centuries and you have a colorful culinary blend of cultures that yields delicious results. For instance, take the classic Mexican aguachile, substitute the shrimp with sashimi-grade sliced tuna, add elements of Japanese cuisine such as ginger and soy sauce as you would to make a tiradito, and you have a fantastic winner.
Originating in the western state of Sinaloa, aguachile is a refreshing snack made by quickly marinating raw shrimp in a mix of lime juice, cilantro, and green chiles, thinned out with a bit of water (hence the name agua-chile) and topped with thinly sliced red onion and cucumber. The technique is similar to ceviche, but the cut of the shrimp and marinating time are different, therefore they are different dishes. Tiradito is a traditional Peruvian dish of Nikkei origin — the cuisine of Japanese immigrants who started arriving in Peru in the late 1800s. It consists of thinly sliced fish, dressed with a mix of lime juice spiked with ginger and spicy aji chiles. Mexican seafood establishments have blended elements from both dishes to serve fresh tuna in a combination of tiradito and aguachile techniques and flavors.
Tips for preparing tuna sashimi, Mexican style
First, be sure to select sashimi-grade tuna that looks glossy and firm, and slice it against the grain with a very sharp knife to get the best texture. When making the sauce, keep in mind a balance of acidity, saltiness, and pungency. Tuna has a delicate flavor that can be lost with too much of any. Spoon the sauce over the tuna just before serving to ensure the lime juice doesn't cure it too much, which would ruin its buttery texture.
For the sauce, there are a few ways that you can go about it. You can go the straight aguachile route, blending cilantro, serranos, and lime juice — just be sure to add enough water so the lime doesn't kill the tuna flavor or texture. You can make an aguachile negro — black aguachile — by either roasting the chiles until they blacken, or adding "salsas negras" by which they mean soy sauce, Worcestershire, and Maggi. Garnish with thinly sliced or shredded red onion and cucumbers, avocado slices, and chopped cilantro.
If you want to give it the Nikkei twist, omit the cilantro, serrano, and Worcestershire; add soy sauce and grated fresh ginger, and top with thinly sliced chiles like red Fresno to add color. If you want a hint of sweetness, substitute some of the lime with fresh orange juice. Use this ahi crudo recipe as a base and add the Mexican touches with lime juice and cilantro garnish. Make it as spicy as you like and enjoy it with tortilla chips or tostadas.