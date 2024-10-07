Level Up Your Tuna Sashimi With A Traditional Mexican Twist

First, be sure to select sashimi-grade tuna that looks glossy and firm, and slice it against the grain with a very sharp knife to get the best texture. When making the sauce, keep in mind a balance of acidity, saltiness, and pungency. Tuna has a delicate flavor that can be lost with too much of any. Spoon the sauce over the tuna just before serving to ensure the lime juice doesn't cure it too much, which would ruin its buttery texture.

For the sauce, there are a few ways that you can go about it. You can go the straight aguachile route, blending cilantro, serranos, and lime juice — just be sure to add enough water so the lime doesn't kill the tuna flavor or texture. You can make an aguachile negro — black aguachile — by either roasting the chiles until they blacken, or adding "salsas negras" by which they mean soy sauce, Worcestershire, and Maggi. Garnish with thinly sliced or shredded red onion and cucumbers, avocado slices, and chopped cilantro.

If you want to give it the Nikkei twist, omit the cilantro, serrano, and Worcestershire; add soy sauce and grated fresh ginger, and top with thinly sliced chiles like red Fresno to add color. If you want a hint of sweetness, substitute some of the lime with fresh orange juice. Use this ahi crudo recipe as a base and add the Mexican touches with lime juice and cilantro garnish. Make it as spicy as you like and enjoy it with tortilla chips or tostadas.