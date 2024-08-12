13 Absolute Best Beers To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

One of my favorite things about beer is the incredible amount of diversity across the different styles. However, throughout my time managing craft beer bars and running beer schools, I've noticed something about how people perceive the flavor of beer. We often talk about it being bitter, malty, or hoppy, but we don't discuss sweetness very much.

To put the following beer choices in context, it's worth knowing what makes a beer sweet, and how flavor profiles of sweet beer are a little more complex than many people realize. Some beers are labeled as "dry" — meaning not sweet — but most beers contain no added sugar. The sugar in brews usually comes from malted barley, and it's eaten by yeast to produce alcohol through fermentation. Some brewers even use special malts that give beer a caramel-like flavor. Occasionally, fermentation is halted before all the sugar has been consumed, which can make a beer taste sweeter. This is how sugar impacts a beer's alcohol by volume (ABV), and why strong beers typically start with more sugar in them and are fermented for longer.

Some brewers add fruit for flavoring, or sugars that cannot be fermented (like lactose), which increases a beer's sweetness and imparts a creamier mouthfeel. It's also common for sour beers to have sweet aspects thanks to such additions. So, although the following beers will satisfy your sweet tooth, a great beer is well-balanced, and these selections may also be sour, bitter, fruity, roasty, or malty.