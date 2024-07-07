How Sugar Impacts The ABV Levels Of Your Beer

There's a common misconception about beer having a lot of sugar, but most beer will have little to no sugar by the time it reaches the pint glass. But that isn't to say that sugar plays no part. In fact, sugar is easily one of the most important ingredients in beer — despite its absence from the final product. That's because sugar is what yeast consumes to produce alcohol. Without any sugar, your brew would be nonalcoholic.

This isn't specific to beer, either. Without sugar (or yeast), there would be no alcohol. As you might imagine, the important role that sugar plays in fermentation means you can impact the final product by tinkering with the sugar content. There are a lot of essential tips that novice homebrewers need to keep in mind if they want a successful batch of beer and a beer's gravity ranks high among them.

Gravity doesn't mean what it usually means in this context. Instead of providing a theory of why apples fall down and not up, here gravity refers to the sugar content of the mash. The brewer uses a hydrometer to measure the density of the water and, in so doing, measures the sugar content. Original gravity refers to the measurement before fermentation, specific gravity refers to measurements taken during fermentation, and final gravity is your desired goal. The more sugar in the mash, the higher the gravity, which means the gravity will always decrease as fermentation progresses.