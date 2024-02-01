What Is Dry Beer And Where Did It Originate?

Dry beer sounds like a contradiction. However, dry beer actually has nothing to do with wetness or water. Instead, it refers to a style or more aptly, a trait of beer. Whether you're aware or not, dry beer has probably come across your radar. The term can stump both self-proclaimed connoisseurs and novices alike, which is why we're here to demystify a few things about dry beer.

The defining characteristic of any beer that's classified as "dry" is that it lacks residual sugar. This means that similar to dry wine, dry beer isn't sweet. In contrast, it tends to have a crisp flavor that's marked by a vibrant degree of acidity. Generally quite carbonated with mellow aromas, dry beer often boasts a refreshing (but, sometimes bitter) finish with no lingering aftertaste. With a generally palate-cleansing quality, many dry beers are easy to enjoy, aspiring well with anything from sushi to pizza or just good vibes.

As for whether dry beers are among the most popular beers at breweries, that's a tough question. The reality is that many straw-colored pilsners fit within the definition yet even an inky stout can be made to be dry. Achieving dryness in brewing is simply a result of longer fermentation times — potentially increasing the alcohol content — or adding more hops to amp up bitterness. Consequently, many styles of beer could be described as dry, which is why the definition remains so hazy.