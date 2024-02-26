The Most Common Way Hard Seltzers Are Made

It wasn't all that long ago when the only cans you could order at your local dive contained beer. Flavored malt beverage (FMB) may be a fairly young category, but it's taken the ready-to-drink (RTD) canned beverage sector by storm. The global hard seltzer market was valued at a whopping $18.97 billion in 2023, and that's only the beginning. High Noon sold 21.4 million cases in 2023 alone, the equivalent of $1.5 billion.

U.S.-based analytics firm Grand View Research predicts that the global hard seltzer market will enjoy a compound annual growth rate of 14.9% in volume from 2024 to 2030 for a total market value that will be over $49 billion by 2028. (In recent news, White Claw has even ventured into the non-alcoholic RTD canned beverage category.) But, for as many foodies who love and swear by it, how many folks know how hard seltzer is actually made?

Hard seltzers are produced from a blend of water, sugar, yeast, and flavoring. Within these simplistic parameters are myriad variables that set different brands apart. That alcoholic base is usually "fermented malt liquor," which is made from fermented cane sugar, and clocks in at around 4 to 6% alcohol by volume (ABV) — comparable to most non-IPA beers. Hard seltzers can also be brewed from malted barley, which is far less common.