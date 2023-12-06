White Claw Debuting Non-Alcoholic Seltzer It Says Tastes Like The Real Thing

"The Claw is the law," you once exclaimed, tearing off your shirt and jumping into a lake during spring break 2019. But, that was a few years ago now, and these days, you don't drink anymore. Maybe you got bored with the euphoria-sick cycle. Or perhaps you're "California sober." Whatever the case, maybe you miss the taste and the signature mouthfeel of cracking open a cold one, and despite your best efforts to chase that dragon, most non-alcoholic drinks seem more like juice. If you can relate, White Claw just dropped a new beverage made with you in mind.

White Claw Zero hits the market on January 1, 2024, just in time for "Dry January," for those who celebrate. As its website states, "It's a new way to say 'yes' to even more Drinking invitations, a 'real' Drink for every kind of Drinker at every adult Drinking occasion."

But wait, isn't non-alcoholic hard seltzer just ... seltzer? "Not so fast," says White Claw. This new canned bevy is some other third thing. Per a press release sent to Tasting Table, "White Claw has found a unique way to make beverages that have all the taste and complexity you expect in an alcoholic beverage, made non-alcoholic from the start, so it's not a lesser version of anything, it's more."