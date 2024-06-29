How Used Bourbon Barrels Can Impact The Flavor Of Beer

The craft beer industry is built on creativity, with brewers consistently innovating via both centuries-old traditions and brand new ingredients and technologies. When Chicago's Goose Island Brewery became the first to release beer aged in bourbon barrels on a large scale in 1992, it launched an entire category — inspiring other breweries to follow suit.

Aging beer in barrels, or much larger foeders, has been practiced for hundreds of years for spontaneously fermented styles like Belgium's lambics, but the specific use of bourbon barrels has introduced new flavors to other styles in more recent decades. Any beer that goes into these barrels is going to pick up notes of the actual barrel. Part of what distinguishes bourbon from whiskey is that it's aged at least two years in white oak barrels, which are charred to some degree. So, the beer gets the oak notes, which can also include vanilla from the lignin in oak and guaiacol, which can taste like cloves, cinnamon, and pepper.

Then there are the char notes, which vary as different distilleries char their barrels to different degrees. There will probably be some amount of smokiness; lighter chars are toasty and nutty, while darker chars can taste like dark chocolate and espresso. Plus, the beer takes on any of the different flavors bourbon has. Depending on the specific bourbon that was in the barrel, that can include caramel, honey, brown sugar, tobacco, leather, dark dried fruits, and more.